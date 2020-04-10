A woman in the 900 block of Lightfoot Road asked for a criminal trespass warning to be issued to her neighbor for both her and her father’s residences. The neighbor later called and requested a criminal trespass warning to be issued to the woman for his property, too.
A man said a woman he knew came to his home to retrieve her child. She then assaulted him and stole his glasses, according to a report from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Some people watched a man throw puppies out of his vehicle around 7 p.m. Wednesday. They tried to stop the man from leaving but were unsuccessful. They retrieved the puppies, which had some minor injuries.
A woman told deputies that someone threatened her family through social media and that the family wished to pursue charges.
A man told deputies that someone he knew threatened him and that he is concerned for his family.
A woman in the 300 block of John Kolb Road told deputies that while she was gathering her stuff, someone she knew assaulted her on Wednesday evening and that she wished to pursue charges.
A man and his wife were assaulted by a family member.
A woman said her juvenile son and another juvenile member of her family received indecent photographs through a social media account around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Kelly Ann Porter, 44, was arrested on an active warrant for forgery of a financial instrument of an elderly person after someone she was riding with failed to stop at a stop sign on Wednesday.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of James Oates Road in response to a disturbance that had already happened between family members about children at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
A man rsaid his 20-foot Joey dual-axle travel trailer was stolen from the 3100 block of Tom Holland Road on Wednesday.
A man said his 6-by-12-foot trailer with a metal ramp and Kubota side-by-side were missing from his property in the 1500 block of Davisville Road.
A man told deputies that someone attempted to purchase a vehicle in a different state using his identity.
A woman said someone burglarized her home and stole some items, including jewelry, on Wednesday.
Someone broke into a residence on the 400 block of Old Highway 59 and stole a cut-off saw on Wednesday.
A deputy responded to a report of loud music in the 300 block of Redd Road at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They didn’t observe any noise violations.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: John Raymond Wilson, age unavailable, of Zavalla, criminal trespass; William Hillary Foster Crawford, 36, of Huntington, driving while intoxicated (third or more); James Jaroid Joiner Jr, 29, of Houston, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle with a previous conviction; Robert Dylan Thurber, 23, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Marcus Servin, 23, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Lela Marie Daniel, age unavailable, of Lufkin, burglary of a vehicle and a warrant for public intoxication; Blake Quinton Edwards, 24, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and a warrant for evading arrest/detention; De’Undra Antwon Price, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault causing bodily injury/family violence; and Victor Isiah Price Sr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and failure to appear.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Johnathan Dean Tillery, 50, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving with an invalid license and a warrant for manual delivery of between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Eric David Acevedo, age unavailable, of Diboll, public intoxication and warrants for driving with an open container and Class C assault; and Robert Cameron Howell, 32, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair the investigation and warrants for burglary of a habitation and evading arrest with a previous conviction.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
