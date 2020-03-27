A woman in the 1600 block of Sunrise Avenue said money had been stolen from her sick father’s bank account.
An upset worker in the 1700 block of Frank Avenue tried to start a fight around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Albert Romick, 40, was arrested by Lufkin police for criminal trespass in the 4200 block of South Medford Drive after being issued a warning at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Several vehicles were entered at a mechanic’s shop in the 1800 block of Atkinson Drive between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
A man walked out of a store in the 600 block of Timberland Drive with an 18-pack of beer at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday.
A man shattered the driver’s side window of his ex-girlfriend’s 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with his hand at 3:09 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of White Avenue
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: James Weldon Gibson, age unavailable, of Apple Springs, warrant for property theft of less than $2,500 with two prior convictions; and Cornius Deunte Kirkland, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license and five counts of manual delivery of a controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Juan Jose Villanueva, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.