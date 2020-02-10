Someone found a Ridgid shop vacuum in the roadway in the 100 block of Timberland Drive at 8 a.m. Saturday.
A woman assaulted her boyfriend Saturday morning.
Concerned citizens called Lufkin police to report a man acting strangely in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police arrested the man on a charge of public intoxication.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Ronald Jarreau Sheppard, 41, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Amber Leigh Ludewig, 30, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; Shawn Lee Sones, 48, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance; Lucerito Saucedo Yanez, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for driving with an invalid license, speeding, no insurance, expired license plates, no driver’s license and failure to yield when changing lanes; George Cantu Jr., 30, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license, no insurance and disorderly conduct by fighting; and Mark Troy Smith, 52, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, wrong, altered or obscured registration and no insurance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Juwan Davis, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for theft of a firearm; Dakota Ray Thomas, 26, of Hudson, warrants for driving with an invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and assault against an elderly or disabled individual; and Hunter Dewayne Huff, 21, of Corrigan, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for theft, no insurance, no driver’s license and speeding.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Tieler Kane Murrell, 25, of Central, warrant for theft by check; and James Keith Abel, 54, of Lufkin, warrants for driving the wrong way on the roadway and failure to report change of name or address on driver’s license.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Corey Ray Lawrence, 20, of Longview, possession of marijuana; and Bradley Michael O’Donnell, 21, of Longview, unlawful carrying of a weapon and two charges for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 228 inmates as 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
