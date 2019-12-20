Someone stole a woman’s license plate and used it to rack up toll fees.
A woman left her vehicle on the side of the road after it broke down. When she went to retrieve it, it had already been towed.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Arrests and charges included: Anthony Lopez, age unavailable, of Corrigan, possession of drug paraphernalia; Gustavo Heredia, age unavailable, of Corrigan, possession of drug paraphernalia; Daniel Gonzalez, 32, of Corrigan, possession of drug paraphernalia; Adolfo Reyes, 23, of Corrigan, possession of marijuana; Christopher Nathan Howell, 27, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia; Christopher Deandrea Dove, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Larry Vernon Carswell, 52, of Lufkin, walking with flow of traffic; and Henry Raymond, 46, of Dumas, warrants for three counts of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Wyman Jones, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for theft; Jeremy Dewayne Yates, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Hiriam P. Weisinger, 70, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Jasmine Lanelle Smith, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana and assault; Brandon Scott Bonner, 35, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jordan Wright, 25, of Diboll, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of theft and burglary of habitation; and Quimcy Deandra McDaniel, 33, of Logansport, Louisiana, warrants for unauthorized use of vehicle and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
