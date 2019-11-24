Someone created a fake Facebook page under the name of a woman who lives in the 400 block of Cunningham Drive.
Someone stole a skateboard from the bed of a Dodge 1500 pickup parked in the 200 block of Colonial Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Someone used a woman’s driver’s license to rent a truck between Aug. 1 and Friday.
Thieves kept a package that was delivered to the wrong address and damaged and used items before eventually returning some of them on Thursday.
A man entered his ex-wife’s home without permission and stole $50 worth of Christmas ornaments.
A loss-prevention employee saw someone attempt to steal $19 women’s dress shoes, a $12 flannel shirt and $19 children’s dress shoes by skip-scanning items at the self-checkout at Walmart around 6 p.m. on Friday.
Someone made fraudulent charges to the bank account of a victim in the 1600 block of Long Avenue around midnight on Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Antonio Gene Brigges, 25, of Manor, five warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, one warrant for driving with an invalid license, one warrant for no driver’s license and one warrant for no insurance; Lanesa Diane Loftin Wallace, 40, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Robert Dale Carter, 55, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for disregarding traffic control device and no driver’s license; Kayla Maye Walker, 35, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Christopher Lynn Barker, 31, of Diboll, warrants for operating a vehicle with the wrong license plates, no insurance and no driver’s license; Shamarie Annette Lewis, 32, hometown unavailable, assault; Christopher Lee Dorsey, 38, of Lufkin, public intoxication and evading arrest and Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, two warrants for driving with an invalid license, two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, two warrants for no insurance and failing to yield right of way-turning left.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jackie Willis, 60, of Baytown, warrants for theft; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 41, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Paul LaFleur, 52, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child; John Thomas Gordon, 37, of Huntington, warrant for parole violation; and April Lynn Bynog, 22, of Huntington, warrant for criminal mischief.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Hal Randy Hawthorne, 32, of Diboll Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Christie Marie Hope, 34, of Zavalla Saturday on warrants for assault.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Lee Arthur Thomas, 40, of Lufkin Friday on warrants for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as 11 a.m. Saturday.
