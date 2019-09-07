The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible sexual assault of a child.
Someone stole a food prep table from a restaurant in the 900 block of Ellis Avenue Thursday.
A restaurant owner said a woman dined at his restaurant without paying.
A woman said her boyfriend choked her Thursday.
A woman in the 100 block of Andrews Lane said her ex-boyfriend stole her cellphone Thursday.
A woman in the 700 block of Garrison Drive said her previous roommate assaulted her and attempted to get in the home Thursday.
A woman said someone got into her vehicles in the 7600 block of FM 2021 Thursday.
A man said someone stole tools from his home in the 4600 block of Ford Chapel Road Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Lynn Barker, 31, of Diboll, driving while license invalid; Edward Daniel Hernandez, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Linda Sue Honea, 64, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license invalid; Michael Lloyd Alfred, 24, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Amos Lewis Kiel Jr., 33, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Clifton Bernard Tatum, age and hometown unavailable, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for public intoxication and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jennifer Marie Sessum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Juan Carlos Lerma, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of habitatio;n and Matthew Allen Crawford, 35, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 197 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
