Two men were arrested on felony charges after two Trinity County game wardens responded to a call about missing boaters — two adults and one child — on the Neches River, according to a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
When the game wardens arrived at the ramp, they found two trucks and an empty boat trailer. Accompanied by a Trinity County deputy, the wardens searched the river for the missing boat for a couple of hours before noticing a light on the deck of a floating cabin, the report states.
Wardens made contact and confirmed it was the two missing men and child. The men were fishing from the floating cabin and said they had boat trouble earlier but had since fixed the boat.
Once the wardens confirmed that everyone was OK, the men were asked to present their fishing license, and neither’s was current. Additionally, the boat was not registered and only had one inflatable life jacket. A warden also found a dead woodpecker the men were using for bait, according to the report.
The men said they were about to head back to the ramp, so the wardens followed them after they loaded their gear.
A small amount of marijuana was found on one individual while the other attempted to start their boat, the report states. The warden asked the man to step back out of the boat, and while exiting, he intentionally fell into the water. The wardens grabbed the man while he was underwater and could feel his arms underneath him trying to get rid of something. Once they detained him, they noticed an empty holster in his belt. The wardens then found a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and Xanax, according to the report.
In the meantime, an Angelina County warden traveled through deer leases to attempt to get close to the floating cabin. The warden was able to get within a few hundred yards of the cabins and transported the two men and child back to the boat ramp by truck while Trinity County wardens collected evidence.
After a second look in the cabin, a loaded handgun was located underneath a cot, the report states.
Both men were arrested, and the child was transported to relatives. Several felony charges will be filed including manufacture and delivery of meth, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.
A man dropped his vehicle off for repair at a shop in the 100 block of Homer Cemetery Road months ago and has been unable to contact the owner. He arrived at the shop and found his vehicle’s motor, transmission and transfer case removed. He believes they were sold.
A man assaulted a woman during an argument in the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 69 south Thursday.
A known person intentionally struck a man’s vehicle with his own vehicle in the 100 block of Falcon Avenue following an argument Thursday night.
Someone broke into a man’s travel trailer in the 800 block of Jackson Road.
Someone broke into a storage building in the 5100 block of U.S. Highway 59 north overnight Thursday.
Someone stole steel pipes from Dollar Hide Hunting Club overnight Thursday.
Child Protective Services notified the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about a possible child abuse case.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jordan Wright, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for two counts of theft and no driver’s license; Vicente Nunez Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana and theft of firearm; Bliss Suah, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and forgery of financial instrument; Erika Massiel Servin, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and criminal mischief; Fairbanks Trey Deason III, 28, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and warrants for public intoxication and a parole violation; Stephanie Renee Cook, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft; and Evan Alan Miles, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for forgery of a financial instrument.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Charles Edward Wachal, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for arson; and Arthur Bob Thomas, age unavailable, of Deer Park, warrant for robbery.
The Zaalla Police Department arrested Brittany Nichole Strisko, age unavailable, of Zavalla, on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 226 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.