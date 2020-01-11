A man stole four containers of laundry soap from a store in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 69 north Thursday morning.
A man accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his firearm Thursday night.
Someone has been harassing a woman for months.
A dog killed a man’s chickens in the 100 block of Hilltop Loop on Thursday.
A dog bit a woman in the 400 block of FM 843 Thursday morning.
Someone signed for a UPS package at a woman’s home that contained a debit card that was fraudulently used on Thursday.
A woman believes someone is stealing her mail in the 100 block of McDonald Lane because she is not receiving any bills.
Someone stole a pistol from a vehicle in the 700 block of Clay Avenue Thursday morning.
Someone stole a Playstation 4 and a camera from a home in the 600 block of North Avenue Thursday morning.
Someone forged a check on a business account on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for crossing not at crosswalk; Katharyn Hoot, 23, of Corrigan, warrant for theft; Jordan Franklin Hartt, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for forgery of governmental/national instrument/money and unauthorized use of vehicle; Mark Steven Moulder Sr., 60, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Anthony Ray Lucas Sr., 65, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and traffic violations; Raul Garcia Jr., 18, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; and Steve Wayne McCarta, 53, of Lufkin, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Earl Lynn Murphy, 62, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Kenneth Brent Sandel, 29, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and warrants for traffic violations; and Donald Byron Parish, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested James Royce Jones, 47, of Huntington, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Iram Chacon, 34, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for resisting arrest; and Casey Dixon, age unavailable, of Bronson, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Hudson Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Brandon Scott Bonner, 35, of Lufkin, traffic violations; and Michael Glenn McCulloch, 32, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Eva Nicole Donahoe, 44, of Zavalla, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
