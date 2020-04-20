The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Eric Medellin, 25, hometown not available, assault/family violence causing bodily injury; Eryk Holder, 26, hometown not available, parole violation (other agency hold) for theft of property with two previous convictions; Alexis Nudd, 20, hometown not available, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (less than two ounces); and Sean Vasquez, 22, hometown not available, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (less than two ounces).
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: John Essary, 46, hometown not available, assault causing bodily injury to a date/family/household member; and Harrell Napier, 56, hometown not available, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
