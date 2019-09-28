Someone stole a battery-powered scooter in the 1300 block of North Timberland Drive Thursday.
Someone stole a truck from a business in the 1000 block of South First Street Thursday.
Someone stole equipment in the 1700 block of Wood Avenue Wednesday.
A man damaged a trash can during a disturbance involving a baseball bat in the 800 block of North Timberland Drive Thursday.
Someone stole a DVD from Walmart Thursday.
Someone stole the keys from a vehicle in the 200 block of East Polk Avenue Thursday.
Someone stole snack foods from Academy Thursday.
Someone damaged a door at a home in the 5200 block of Champions Drive Thursday.
A man tried to steal an air mattress from Walmart Thursday.
Someone stole $80 worth of cigarettes from Garcia’s Pantry.
A man reported unauthorized charges on his bank account Thursday.
A woman reported fraud concerning her child’s Social Security number Thursday.
A woman said she lost her wallet and was notified loans she never applied for were approved on Thursday.
A man reported his medication was tampered with Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Kevin Trimone Hayter, 41, of Lufkin, theft; Ricardo Segura, 57, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Matthew Allen Crawford, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, robbery and traffic violations; James Brett Malinowski, 36, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance; Herchel Devon Martin, 25, of Lufkin, theft and warrants for failure to appear and theft; and Madison Lea Harbuck, 20, of Lufkin, warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Morgan Ann Lilley, 34, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for injury to a child and criminal trespass; Destiny Rose Mettlen, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Joseph Jerome Brown, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, bail jumping and failure to appear and tampering; Darrell Allen, age unavailable, of Diboll, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; Latamarra Deshawn Hymond, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and driving while license invalid; Kaula Marie Smith, 27, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for driving while license invalid; and Cody Edwin Walker, 26, of Etoile, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Caralynn Brown, 31, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance; Michael Dwayne Hill, 51, of Huntington, traffic violations; Lindsey Marie Harper, 33, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana; and John Charles Allen, age unavailable, of Corrigan, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 205 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
