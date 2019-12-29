Someone used a fake check at a store in the 800 block of North Timberland Drive on Oct. 30. Someone also used a fake check at a business in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street that same day. Someone cashed a fake check at a store in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street on Oct. 21.
Someone committed an act of criminal mischief causing between $500 and $1,500 in damages in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 7:40 a.m. on Friday.
Someone burglarized a Toyota Matrix in the 1700 block of East Lufkin Avenue between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
Someone burglarized a Ford Ranger in the 500 block of Hill Street between 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
A woman said that thousands of dollars have been taken from her account without authorization in the 700 block of South John Redditt Drive between 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Someone stole a Ford vehicle and left it abandoned in the 200 block of Scarborough Street on Dec. 15.
Someone shot a window with a BB or pellet gun in the 300 block of East Lufkin Avenue between 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Matthew Glenn Crowson, 31, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a local hospital emergency room in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue on Friday, according to a police report.
Someone committed criminal trespass in the 600 block of North Bynum Street on Friday.
A woman said she was assaulted by her employer in the 800 block of North Raguet Street on Friday.
Someone committed criminal mischief to a wooden fence, causing $150 in damages, in the 200 block of August Lane between 10 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
Someone said an incident involving a Chevrolet Cheyenne occurred in the 100 block of South Franklin Street on Friday.
Someone burglarized a Ford F-150 in the 1700 block of Long Avenue on Friday.
Lufkin police arrested Brittany Jennica Cheney, 24, of Zavalla, and Ruben Jesus Huerta, 23, of Lufkin, for various warrants and a charge of driving a stolen Chevrolet Sonic in the 1100 block of South First Street on Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Geovanni Garcia, 20, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; Heather Shea Sumrall, 33, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Noal Price III, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear, dog at large, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license, no insurance, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to display driver’s license and speeding; Shawnda Trapp, 27, of Huntington, two warrants for possession of a controlled substance; and Quanterius Jawon Dove, 18, of Lufkin, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, search or transport and warrants for criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Quida Womack Landers, 53, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Pashinae Bridesha-Kesha Drumgo, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for theft; Keyon Hughes, 23, of Houston, warrant for assault/family violence by impeding breathing/circulation; Terry Lynn Latham, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of a building; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 41, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; and Jair Ruiz Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated.
The Pct. 1 Constable’s Office arrested Georgie Lee Hurts Jr., 32, of Lufkin, Saturday on a charge of DWI and warrants for failure to pass to the left safely, driving with an open container, driving with an invalid license, no driver’s license and no insurance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
