A thief stole a television and other electronics from a home in the 200 block of Andrews Lane Thursday.
A man in the 5000 block of Belford Road said the property adjacent to his has been foreclosed and the bank has hired people to clean up the property. However, he reported his Jeep and a metal dozer wheel were missing, and said Thursday they took his industrial/trailer air compressor despite his attempts to stop them.
Someone took a pressure washer from a family member in the 600 block of Aldredge Circle on Thursday.
An inmate at the county jail assaulted a corrections officer on Thursday.
A woman said she gave her personal information to someone on the phone regarding an online sweepstakes ad.
A stray dog attacked a woman’s dog in the 200 block of Brough Road Thursday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
Angelina County Animal Control spoke to a woman about her injured dog that wouldn’t leave a culvert. Eventually the dog came out.
Someone swapped the back seat of a woman’s truck with a different one in the 100 block of Atoyac Avenue on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Joseph Ethan Collier, 44, of Lufkin, theft; Zabrina Rickia Sells, age unavailable, of Jasper, assault/family violence; Aniceto Delacruz, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving damage to vehicle and an ICE hold; Laronda Denum, 52, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass; David Vincent Jones, 31, of Houston, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Luxeria Rolonna Renee Wooten, 22, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Iris Yolanda Ramos, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no driver’s license; and Jiakezz Jauan Davis, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for criminal trespass and burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Everardo Castillo II, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of habitation; Juan Antonio Martinez, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Daniel Herrera, 26, hometown unavailable, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia; Mark Joseph Barnes, 22, of Lufkin, failure to identify and warrants for criminal mischief; Mahala Michelle Ellis, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving injury/death; and Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct.
The Hudson Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Lavinski Earl Coleman, 26, of Hudson, evading arrest with vehicle; and Herbert Eugene Meeks, 47, of Lufkin, warrant for unauthorized use of vehicle.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Jeremy William Sullivan, 24, of Zavalla, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Taylor Rena Barlow, 25, of San Augustine, on warrants for assault/family violence and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 207 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
