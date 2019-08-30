A couple of stray dogs attacked a dog and killed it in the 200 block of Woodlawn Circle.
A woman reported that her dog was attacked by a few stray dogs in the 200 block of Thornton.
A man in the 1400 block of Martin Cochran Road reported a dog that showed up at his residence. He used contact information from the dog’s collar and to speak with the owner, the owner only wanted the collar back. Not the dog.
A woman in the 700 block of Norris Street reported that a family member threatened her and her grandchildren. She wishes to pursue charges.
A woman in the 200 block of McCoy Road asked for a welfare check on her grandchildren.The deputy made contact with the daughter.
A man reported someone broke into his garage window and stole several items in the 500 block of Free Road.
Someone reported their residence in the 400 block of Kenny Street was broken into and that their damaged TVs, a PlayStation 4 and several name brand tennis shoes were taken.
A man reported a known person contacted him about his ex-girlfriend and had driven by his house. He wishes to pursue charges for harassment.
Someone reported a stolen USB from a vehicle in the 500 block of Dogwood Trail.
Someone in the 300 block of Laurel Ave reported that checks were recreated and cashed.
Someone reported that a portable file box was stolen from a vehicle after breaking its window in the 3900 block of South Medford Drive.
A woman reported fraudulent charges on her debit card after it was stolen in the 1600 block of South First Street.
A man reported a bank bag was stolen from his home in the 2300 block of North Timberland Drive.
A bedroom window was broken in the 600 block of Lining Street.
Robert Fowler, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a report about reckless driving in the 600 block of Angelina Street. Police found synthetic marijuana and packaging in the vehicle.
Chad Jamar Galloway, 27, was arrested when Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Nacogdoches deputies regarding a recent burglary. Galloway had an active warrant and was taken into custody.
James Ernest Smith, 71, was arrested after deputies were contacted about a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. The deputy made contact with Smith and learned of his warrant for DWI before arresting him.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Floyd Marcelius Barnes, 41, of Lufkin, on warrants for criminal trespass, three counts of public intoxication, two counts of no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and display license plates; Billy Ray Pegues, 41, of Lufkin, on warrants for aggravated robbery and no driver’s license; Jeanie Kay Wilson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on warrants for assault and family violence, failure to appear and three counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility; Anderson Douglas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, for running a stop sign; Ricardo Chavez Veliz, 40, of Nacogdoches, for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license and on warrants for two counts of no driver’s license and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; Robert Leroyce Fowler, 39, of Diboll, for DWI and possession of more than a gram of a controlled substance; Jasmine Breanna Mooney, 24, of Lufkin, for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than a gram of a controlled substance and prohibited substances in a correctional facility; and Kendall Ja’Ervin Dixon, 32, of Lufkin, on warrant for criminal nonsupport from Washington County.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Cody Allen Reppond, 21, of Zavalla, for public intoxication and on warrant for public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ricardo Chavez Veliz, 40, of Nacogdoches, for driving with an invalid license and evading arrest/detention.
The Angelina County Jail housed 207 inmates as 6:31 p.m. Thursday.
