The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jorge Junior Lopez, 36, of Laredo, failure to identify and intent to give false information and warrants for an expired driver’s license, driving while license invalid and possession of marijuana; Joshua Frazier, 37, of Lufkin, resisting arrest, search or transport and two warrants for no driver’s license, two warrants for driving while license invalid, two warrants for no insurance, a warrant for parking facing traffic and a warrant for no license plate light; Lucas Anthony Ray Sr., 64, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants for displaying expired license plates, two warrants for no driver’s license, a warrant for driving while license invalid, a warrant for no insurance, a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear in court; Blake Anthony Nathan, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, assault/family violence and no driver’s license; Chris Marquez, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for no insurance and speeding; and Travis Wade Ellis, 27, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Shequann Flemons, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of habitation; Roger Allen Whinery, 25, of Huntington, warrant for indecency with a child (sexual contact); Henry Raymond, 45, hometown unavailable, public intoxication and a warrant for theft; Kevin Chris Watson, 33, of Pollok, warrant for continuous violation of certain court orders and bond conditions; Venezia Ruiz, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Michael Shane Oates, 40, of Lufkin, public intoxication and three warrants for public intoxication; Veronica Patricia Valdes, 32, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Rosalba Valdes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Robert Jay Stokes, 40, of Lufkin, on Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and warrants for expired license plates, no driver’s license, and no insurance.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Carmen Elizabeth Acevedo, 30, of Lufkin, on Friday on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument.
Another agency arrested Richard Allen Fifield, 38, of Onalaska, on Friday on warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a habitation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 236 inmates as 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
