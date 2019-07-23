A man in the 200 block of Alco Church Road reported another man sitting at the end of his driveway drinking beer Sunday.
Someone stole a 2006 Ford F250 Super Duty with chrome rims and a silver toolbox from Pecan Valley Apartments Sunday.
A woman said her son pulled the phone out of the wall during a disturbance to prevent her from calling 911 Sunday.
A man walked out of a store in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive with a shopping basket with items in it Sunday.
A woman said her boyfriend assaulted her Sunday.
A man attempted to use a fake $20 to pay for gas in the 1900 block of North Timberland Drive Sunday.
A woman said her daughter assaulted her and grabbed her arm.
Someone stole an air conditioning unit from a window in the 1100 block of Mize Street Sunday.
A woman said her dog’s brother bit his daughter Sunday.
Someone threw mail into a ditch in the 300 block of Morris Road Sunday.
A woman said her husband pushed her Sunday.
A woman in the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 69 north said someone got into her vehicle and took money and a pistol Sunday.
A man said someone made a fraudulent purchase on his account Sunday.
A woman said her boyfriend took her cellphone and her Apple Watch Sunday.
A man said his girlfriend assaulted him Saturday.
Someone destroyed the steps to the front porch of a home and broke a bedroom window in the 300 block of Stubblefield Drive Saturday.
Someone said they found one of their dogs chained to a fence and deceased Saturday.
A woman said a man threatened her last Friday.
A woman said she received scam mail last Friday.
Someone broke into a home in the 7200 block of FM 2021 last Friday and took window units, shop vacs and storage boxes.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Caleb Jay Wilson, age and hometown unavailable, warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations; Gilbert Lopez, 37, of Diboll, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person; Rhonda Gail Connally, age unavailable, of Pineland, warrant for no driver’s license; Nathan Lamar, 17, hometown unavailable, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia; Katelyn Elliott, 22, of Hudson, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for theft; Robert Dwayne Cooper, 53, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Kenneth Ray Curry Jr., 28, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Calup Bradley Shepherd, 48, of Burke, warrants for traffic violations; Pamela Buchanan Graves, 37, of Diboll, assault; Jaterrion Tyshun Grant, 20, of Lufkin, warrant for unlawfully carrying a weapon; Jatavious Treshawn Grant, 18, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, assault and no driver’s license; Reyna Rivera, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Brandon Cole, 28, of Huntington, traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations; Tyler Wayne Ward, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for credit or debit card abuse, burglary of a building, theft and traffic violations; Toby Allan Widmann Jr., 32, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child; and James Douglas Johnson, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Nekeba Montrez Lee, 35, of Diboll, on warrants for unlawful possession of firearm by felon and traffic violations.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Joseph Aaron Renfro, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; and Joshua Aaron White, 26, of Huntington, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary of a habitation.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Juan Jose Villanueva, 65, of Lufkin, on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Shelita Shantell Holcomb, 45, of Lufkin, on a warrant for theft by check.
The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.