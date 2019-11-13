A man said he received a bill from the tollway authority on a vehicle that has been parked in his yard and hasn’t moved in years. He noticed the vehicle’s license plate was missing.
Someone spray-painted the hood of a vehicle in the 100 block of East Bremond Avenue on Monday.
A man punched his sister in the face on Monday.
Someone stole a debit card and used it at a gas station on Monday.
Someone stole an air compressor from the 400 block of Rivercrest Road last Friday.
A woman shoplifted from a store in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive on Monday.
Someone stole two televisions from a home in the 1500 block of Zed Creek Road on Monday.
Someone made a fraudulent purchase from a cellphone provider using a man’s bank account on Monday.
A man loaned his vehicle to someone who refuses to establish contact with him.
Someone stole the wheels off a truck in the 100 block of Glenn Nerren Road on Monday.
A man harassed a woman through social media on Monday.
Someone stole a heavy-duty battery from a work site in the 2200 block of Rivercrest Road on Monday.
A man sold a woman’s vehicle without her consent on Monday.
Someone stole several parts from a truck in the 6900 block of U.S. Highway 69 north on Monday.
Someone stole a trailer, a four-wheeler and a pistol in the 1800 block of state Highway 103 west on Sunday.
Someone stole a vehicle from the 500 block of Tom Holland Road on Sunday. The vehicle was later recovered with the license plates removed.
A woman assaulted her mother on Saturday.
Someone stole a gun in the 1500 block of Allen Town Loop on Saturday.
Someone stole three batteries and cut wires on U.S. Highway 69 south on Saturday.
A dog bit a woman on Winston 8 Ranch Road on Saturday.
Two small dogs bit a woman in the 100 block of Ben Dunn Road on Saturday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
A woman said she believes she is being stalked.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Tarus Lavan Roberts, 50, of Lufkin, on a charge of theft and a warrant for public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Chaddrick Janard Mitchell, 29, of Lufkin, failure to identify and a warrant for a parole violation; Peyton Parks Carroll, 30, of Huntington, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and De’marquez Devonte Moreland, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Michael Shane Hawley, 35, of Zavalla, on a charge of driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Jail housed 183 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
