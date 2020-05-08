Someone stole tools from a man’s 2009 Chevrolet Express van parked in the 800 block of Johnson Avenue. He found the van with one of the windows shattered around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. The man was missing his Milwaukee Sawzall, Milwaukee drill and various hand tools.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Willie George Settler Jr., 36, around 7 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to elude them, according to a sheriff’s office report. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
A deputy found a stolen pickup with no license plates and a missing tailgate in the 400 block of Stubblefield Drive after responding to the call of a suspicious vehicle. The truck was towed and secured by the sheriff’s office.
A woman in the 100 block of Tanglewood Court said someone stole two checks from her mailbox, altered them and then cashed them.
A shoplifter tried to steal $39 worth of makeup products in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive.
Someone shattered the window to a 2007 Ford F150 SuperCab pickup in the 100 block of Shepherd Avenue.
Three people entered a store on the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north and stole a couple items early Wednesday morning.
Someone reported ongoing issues with aggressive dogs on Benton Drive and Lake Drive.
A woman in the 300 block of Westwood Loup said another dog in her neighborhood attacked her dog. The deputy was unable to make contact with the dog owner and the case was forwarded to animal control.
Someone reported an assault in the 100 block of Christopher Drive Wednesday afternoon, but didn’t want to pursue charges.
A woman in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 69 said she was assaulted a few months ago and wished to pursue charges.
A woman in the 100 block of Tarver Hill Road reported an assault that occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday. While en route to the residence, deputies were told the suspect had left. The woman said she knew her assailant.
A woman in the 600 block of Charlie Porter Road said someone broke the lock on her shed and stole her air compressor.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Dominick Moore, age unavailable, of Center, assault of a family/household member by impeding their breath/circulation; Steven Lee Courtney, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for property theft between $750 and $2,500; and Mohammed Hassin Aden, age unavailable, of Lufkin, evading arrest/detention.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Juan Zuniga Jr., 41, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle; and Albert Lee Williams Jr., 28, of Lufkin, warrants for harassment, burglary of a habitation to commit assault and interference with an emergency call.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
