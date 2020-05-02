The Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rayshon Dante Ross, 20, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Jackson Road.
Candice Jean Hudspeth, 48, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after a deputy responded to a report of an intoxicated female in someone’s yard in the 100 block of Harvey Lane.
Someone in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 69 north said someone stole their pickup from a business property. The case was forwarded to CID.
Someone reported loose livestock near U.S. Highway 69 south, but the owner was herding the cows back in the pasture when deputies arrived.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Jace Randall Lewis, age unavailable, on a charge of driving while intoxicated (second offense); Dana Renee Malone, 35, warrant for commitment/forgery financial instrument; Tracy Harris, age unavailable, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to yield.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Shequann Flemons, 19, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and warrants for possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon; Dannielle Keal, age unavailable, on warrant for no driver’s license and two accounts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member; and Jack Ryan Hamilton, 19, evading arrest or detention and failing to identify/giving false or fictitious info.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Beverly Fifi Monroe, 38, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 194 inmates as of 7 p.m. Friday.
