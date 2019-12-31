Police responded to two calls in the in the 100 block of Broaddus Street, where a thief made away with property from unlocked vehicles. A woman’s purse was stolen from her unlocked Honda Civic. Police said the thief got away with the woman’s Social Security card and driver’s license. In the other incident, $150 was stolen from an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe.
Daniel Hughes, 35, of Leesville, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday for driving while intoxicated after Lufkin police say he ran off the road and into a fence in a Chevrolet Silverado on the 100 block of Southern Trace Drive.
Johnnie Sanders, 56, was arrested by Lufkin police after police for an assault in the 500 block of Paul Ave at 11:18 p.m. Sunday.
Police arrested Joseph Horace, 22, on class C assault/family violence charges in the 1600 block of Keltys Street at 3:06 p.m. Sunday after police say he assaulted a family member.
Police responded to a call in the 3200 block of Old Union Road, where someone reported that a purse and gun were stolen from their unlocked Honda Civic at Great Oaks Apartments.
A man stole a carton of cigarettes from a store in the 800 block of North Timberland Drive at 9:46 a.m. Sunday.
A man in the 200 block of Forrest Park Boulevard reported being assaulted by another man on Sunday at 12:45 p.m.
A man in the 2700 block of Atkinson Drive reported that a family member broke into his home between noon and 4 p.m.
Angelina County deputies are investigating possible shots fired in the 100 block of Ben Williams Road at 8:32 p.m. Friday. Once deputies arrived one of the parties left after throwing a brick at the complainant and firing several shots. Deputies were unable to locate the person who left.
A woman in the 4000 block of Benton Drive reported Friday morning that someone broke out the back window of her vehicle that was parked in her driveway.
A man in the 400 block of Basham Road reported someone wearing a black ski mask knocked on his back window and pointed a gun on Friday morning.
Deputies responded to a residence where they believed a juvenile was threatening another juvenile at 9:54 a.m. Friday.
A woman reported that she left two gift cards on the top of her trash can for her trash service on the 1400 block of Durant Road. She watched another sanitation company stop and pick up the cards, but when she confronted them they denied picking the cards up, Angelina County deputies said.
Someone in the 200 block of McKindree Road is pressing charges against a known person who calls them during all hours of the night and while they are at work.
A man in the 400 block of Leisure Lane reported that his dog was injured after being shot with a BB gun on Friday. The case was forwarded to animal control.
Deputies responded to a call of illegal dumping in the 100 block of Cal Street at 11:54 a.m. Friday. The complainant said a person they know dumped several hundreds of pounds of metal on their property and the complainant wants it removed.
Quida Womack Landers, 53, was arrested by Angelina County deputies at 12:55 p.m. Friday after deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ben Williams Road. A couple had gotten into an argument that turned physical and resulted with a gun being pulled, the report said. Landers was arrested after a computer check showed she had a warrant for the possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jermey Dade Johnson, 41, was arrested for commitment/criminal nonsupport after surrendering himself to the sheriff’s office at 6 p.m. Friday.
A man in the 200 block of Coach Redd Road reported continual problems with his neighbor’s dogs killing his chickens. The responding deputy tried to make contact with the dog owner and eventually turned the case over to animal control.
One injured dog was transported to the animal shelter after someone spotted two stray dogs attack each other on the 900 block of Charlie Porter Road Friday afternoon.
Someone stole a child’s scooter of the front porch of a residence in the 500 block of O’Quinn Road.
A woman reported that she was assaulted by someone she may know after returning home from work in the 500 block of Ben Walker Road.
Someone reported that their juvenile child is possibly out of state without permission, but requested the incident only be documented.
Someone in the 300 block of Black Forest Drive reported several items, including multiple rods and reels, stolen while he was away for a few days.
A woman in the 4400 block of FM 842 reported that someone burglarized her vehicle, stealing her purse.
A woman in the 1000 block of Whispering Pine reported that someone got into her vehicle and stole her change. She didn’t want to pursue charges but wished for the event to be documented.
A man is pursuing charges after several known people came to his residence sin the 7900 block of FM 2021 and caused a disturbance. After asking them to leave they got into a physical altercation before leaving.
Deputies had an abandoned vehicle on the 4500 block of FM 841 towed because it was partially blocking the roadway.
Deputies have a warrant out for Tyeshera Hartfield, 31, for terroristic threats against a public servant, deadly conduct and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
A deputy responded to a hospital where a juvenile was staying after being shot with a BB gun by another juvenile at 4:23 p.m. Saturday. The deputy made contact with the other juvenile’s parents.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of FM 706 at 12:35 p.m. Sunday. Neither party wanted to pursue charges.
A deputy responded to a possibly suicidal woman on Sunday who said she’d been sexually assaulted in the recent past.
A man in the 300 block of Jim Stephens Road reported multiple firearms were stolen from his residence and nails were placed in the tires of his lawnmower.
A woman in the 400 block of Ferguson Road reported that she let a person she knew use her vehicle and now that person will not return it.
A deputy responded to the report of a stolen travel trailer in the 3900 block of U.S. Highway 69 south that was later recovered in another county.
A woman on the 400 block of Basham Road reported that someone living behind her had been shooting and spooked her horses, a deputy patrolled the area but didn’t notice any firearms discharged at that time. The woman requested a patrol be placed in the area. A deputy spoke to another person who said this was an ongoing problem.
April Lynn Wetherel, 29, was arrested for the possession of marijuana Sunday evening after deputies responded to the call of an assault that had already occurred. Deputies made contact with both parties and determined that there was no offense, but a computer check revealed a warrant on Wetherel.
Harvey Nathaniel Landers, 34, was arrested after deputies responded to the 100 block of Womack Road regarding a verbal disturbance between two men at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Landers was arrested for the unlicensed carrying of a weapon, assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Travis Scott Mettlen, 36, was arrested at 5:28 a.m. Sunday after police say he kicked open the door to the residence of a woman he knew and caused her pain. Mettlen was arrested on charges of assault and burglary of habitation.
Jair Ruiz, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a deputy stopped him for speeding on state Highway 94.
Erick Michael Olvera, 33, was arrested for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person after deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Mockingbird Trail at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges were listed in the incident report above.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Latisha Ann Garcia, 28, of Lufkin, on warrants for having no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear.
Another law enforcement agency arrested James Oppenhammer, 50, of Houston, on a warrant for property theft.
The Angelina County Jail housed 194 inmates as 2 p.m. Monday.
