Lufkin police arrested a man accused of trying to return, then steal, three televisions at Walmart Wednesday afternoon.
Anfernee Durham, 22, is charged with theft and escape from custody, county records indicate. He was booked into the Angelina County Jail Wednesday afternoon and remained there late Friday.
Officers responded to Walmart after a call about a man attempting to return three televisions, which was denied, then walk out of the store with them, according to Wednesday’s incident report from LPD. After Durham was arrested, he allegedly fled from officers while walking to the patrol unit. Officers reportedly had to chase Durham to take him back into custody.
An employee at a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive assaulted a co-worker Wednesday morning.
Someone stole a cellphone and money from a vehicle in the 100 block of Shady Bend Drive Tuesday.
A man passed a fraudulent check in the 2500 block of West Frank Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Two dogs killed a man’s cat in the 100 block of Robinson Lane Wednesday morning.
Someone stole plumbing materials from a backyard in the 100 block of JW Wheeler Drive on Wednesday.
Someone stole a vehicle in the 6800 block of state Highway 103 east on Wednesday.
Someone harassed someone they know over the telephone Wednesday night.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Stephen Dale Whittemore, 34, of San Augustine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to identify; Sandra Butters, 49, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia; John Claude Knight, 33, hometown unavailable, warrant for burglary of vehicles; Richard Derrick Melton, 53, of Bastrop, Louisiana, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Nicole Houk Green, 28, of Houston, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Johnathan Lee Bell, 17, of Huntington, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Eva Nicole Donahoe, 44, of Zavalla, warrants for public intoxication, assault and walking with flow of traffic.
Angelina County Adult Probation made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Louis Frank Jackson, 29, of Pollok, warrants for two counts of credit/debit card abuse; Brittany Evon Dixon, 28, of Chandler, warrant for unauthorized use of vehicle; and Skyler Ryan Myers, 18, of Denton, warrant for aggravated assault/family violence with weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 214 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
