LDN Police Reports

A man said a known person threatened him Thursday. A deputy spoke with the subject, who said he didn’t threaten the man, but they did get into an argument.

A woman said she received a fraud alert on one of her credit cards Thursday.

Someone stole two guns and cash from wallets from three unlocked vehicles in the 200 block of Cedar Bend Thursday.

A man in the 700 block of Thigpen Road said his home may have been burglarized due to a broken window Thursday.

Someone broke into an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of FM 2680 and stole cash Thursday.

A man said a television and equipment was stolen in a burglary in the 900 block of Fuller Springs Drive Thursday.

Someone reported credit card abuse Thursday.

A man stole beer and cigarettes from a gas station in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive Thursday.

Someone passed fake $100 bills at a Sprint store in the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive Thursday.

The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., 29, of Lufkin, warrants for larceny and five counts of public intoxication; Efren Cortez-Perez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Christopher Keith Allen, 44, of Lovelady, traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations; Brittany Evon Dixon, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: William Boyd Bizzell, 56, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Elizabeth Kay Edwards, 32, of Huntington, warrant for a parole violation; Stevelyn McCuin, 51, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of marijuana; Eddie Luna, 25, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated; and Charles Edward Becks Jr., 34, of Lufkin, assault and public intoxication.

The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Davey Dale Allen, 32, of Pollok, warrants for public intoxication and traffic violations; and Casey Lloyd Smith, 38, of Lufkin, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

The Angelina County Jail housed 222 inmates as of 3 p.m. Friday.

