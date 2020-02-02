The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Jan. 27-29.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Bodacious BBQ, 2207 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 27
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Parkwood in the Pines, 902 Hill St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 27
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Kids Konnection, 3640 U.S. Highway 69 south, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 27
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Just Kidz, 5235 Bynum St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 27
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Store food off of floor.
Kid Kountry Preschool, 2505 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 27
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Just Kidz Preschool, 3381 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 27
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Store raw food below ready-to-eat food; store single-service items off of floor.
Kid Kountry Too, 2682 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 27
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Cafe Memorial at CHI, 1201 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 28
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature (monitor reach-in cooler).
Brookshire Brothers No. 110, 5750 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 28
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperature.
Brookshire Brothers No. 114, 6564 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 28
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
VFW Post No. 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 28
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
AMC Classic Lufkin Mall 9, 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 28
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Increase pest control until eliminated (two live roaches observed on prep surface; several dead along floor and under equipment).
Bubba T’s, 2702 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 28
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Chemical test strips required; repair self-closure at front entry; all employees must obtain food handler’s certificate within 30 days of hire.
The Lunch Box, 1014 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Proper sanitation required when warewashing (sanitizing bay used as storage; staff rinse/sanitize in the rinse sink); wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer.
Cheddar’s, 3201 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 11
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; repair maketable lid (equipment must be maintained as designed); store toxics separate from single-service items; misuse of handsink; improper thawing; repair walk-in freezer excess ice.
Long John Silver’s, 1112 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Clean venthood; clean floor near drain at register; clean ceiling vents at drive-thru window; repair damaged wall near ice machine (damaged ceiling tiles/trim; seal bottom corner near exit door to outside); misuse of handsink.
Taqueria Leon, 600 Finley Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Repair flat tire on mobile unit; paper towels needed at handsinks; adequate water needed at mobile unit.
La Unica Express, 200 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Repair leak at three-compartment sink.
Brookshire Brothers No. 5, 816 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Utensils should not be stored on napkins (storage containers removed and cleaned; food build-up observed in the container); remove damaged containers; must maintain proper cooling time and temperature; hands must be properly washed between tasks (employee went from handling ready-to-eat foods, answered the phone but never changed gloves or washed hands).
