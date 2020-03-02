The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Feb. 24-26.

The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.

———

Southland Rehab, 501 N. Medford Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 24

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 5

Reasons for demerits: Remove dented cans from rack; store raw eggs separate and/or below ready-to-eat food.

———

Central Donut, 3744 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 24

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Big K’s, 2715 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 4

Reasons for demerits: Clean bar dispenser nozzle; clean floors at crawfish vented area and food prep area and behind bar equipment; clean top of reach-in cooler equipment below microwave; clean window ledge near reach-in cooler.

———

Ralph & Kacoo’s, 3107 S. First St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 5

Reasons for demerits: Designate personal item area separate from food prep area; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; clean excess condensation at walk-in cooler floor.

———

Crown Colony (Grill), 900 Crown Colony Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 3

Reasons for demerits: Clean locker room bar fountain nozzle.

———

Family Dollar No. 26227, 1891 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Family Dollar No. 28300, 3676 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Walgreens No. 12601, 1000 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Big’s No. 3814, 1004 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 6

Reasons for demerits: Chemical test strips required to properly test sanitizing solution; probe thermometer required to properly monitor temperatures (none on-site); seal bare wood in walk-in cooler and at shelf for utensil storage above three-compartment sink; CFM required.

———

Diboll Primary, 113 Hendrick St., Diboll

Date of inspection: Feb. 26

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

H.G. Temple Elementary/Intermediate, 1303 Lumberjack Drive, Diboll

Date of inspection: Feb. 26

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Big’s No. 3813, 1203 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 26

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 2

Reasons for demerits: Chemical test strips required to properly test sanitizing solution (none on-site); thermometer required to properly monitor receiving temperatures.

———

Adeels No. 2, 125 FM 1194 south, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 26

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 14

Reasons for demerits: Toxic items must be stored above diesel exhaust fluid, oil and STP products; ice scoop must be stored on a clean surface; warewashing sink must be properly utilized to clean food contact surfaces (no soap, sanitizer and dry area observed; sinks being used for storage and equipment stored in front of the sinks, unable to properly use); chemical test strips required to properly test sanitizer; probe thermometer required to monitor receiving temperatures; clean ice machine; all employees must obtain FHC within 30 days of hire; repair damaged floor tiles in back room.

