The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Feb. 24-26.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Southland Rehab, 501 N. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 24
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Remove dented cans from rack; store raw eggs separate and/or below ready-to-eat food.
———
Central Donut, 3744 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 24
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Big K’s, 2715 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Clean bar dispenser nozzle; clean floors at crawfish vented area and food prep area and behind bar equipment; clean top of reach-in cooler equipment below microwave; clean window ledge near reach-in cooler.
———
Ralph & Kacoo’s, 3107 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Designate personal item area separate from food prep area; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; clean excess condensation at walk-in cooler floor.
———
Crown Colony (Grill), 900 Crown Colony Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Clean locker room bar fountain nozzle.
———
Family Dollar No. 26227, 1891 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Family Dollar No. 28300, 3676 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Walgreens No. 12601, 1000 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Big’s No. 3814, 1004 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Chemical test strips required to properly test sanitizing solution; probe thermometer required to properly monitor temperatures (none on-site); seal bare wood in walk-in cooler and at shelf for utensil storage above three-compartment sink; CFM required.
———
Diboll Primary, 113 Hendrick St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Feb. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
H.G. Temple Elementary/Intermediate, 1303 Lumberjack Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Feb. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Big’s No. 3813, 1203 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Chemical test strips required to properly test sanitizing solution (none on-site); thermometer required to properly monitor receiving temperatures.
———
Adeels No. 2, 125 FM 1194 south, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 14
Reasons for demerits: Toxic items must be stored above diesel exhaust fluid, oil and STP products; ice scoop must be stored on a clean surface; warewashing sink must be properly utilized to clean food contact surfaces (no soap, sanitizer and dry area observed; sinks being used for storage and equipment stored in front of the sinks, unable to properly use); chemical test strips required to properly test sanitizer; probe thermometer required to monitor receiving temperatures; clean ice machine; all employees must obtain FHC within 30 days of hire; repair damaged floor tiles in back room.
