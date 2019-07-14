The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between July 8-10.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Herraduras, 3049 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 11
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; personal items should be stored separate from food prep area; wiping cloths should be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution; toxics should be stored separate from single-service items.
———
Taqueria Viejo, 802 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 21
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; service needed on maketable; keep door and windows to mobile unit and commissary closed; remove flies; adequate ventilation needed; adequate water supply needed (no cold water); hand dips for hand-washing not allowed in Angelina County (hand sink should be used to properly wash hands); raw food must be stored below ready-to-eat food; do not stack foods; protective covering on food items required; chemical test strips required; date marking required on food stored for more than 24 hours; post health permit and manager card for public view; food must be made in permitted facility/proper labeling required.
———
Murphy USA No. 7653, 2500 B, Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Big’s No. 3815, 612 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 10
Reasons for demerits: Clean ice machine (black/orange/pink substance observed); clean fountain machine nozzles and dispensers; clean coffee mate dispenser; clean or make repairs in restroom (strong urine odor); clean fan covers in reach-in coolers; repair damaged ceiling tiles; do not use mop sink for storage; all employees must obtain food handler card within 30 days of hire (keep cards on-site).
———
Mexico Express, 1603 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 10
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 16
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; personal drinks should be stored separate from food prep area; no bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat food; store dishware off of floor; clean Dumpster area/keep lids closed; repair leak at three-compartment sink; repair leak at ceiling above mop sink area; general clean of ceiling/wall area at ceiling leak; increase pest control until eliminated/keep food protected with lid/covering; store food off floor; must wash hands before donning gloves.
———
Neches House, 406 Gobblers Knob, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Hot water needed at hand sink; hot water needed at three-compartment sink; repair chipping paint at cabinets.
———
Tamale House, 2204 FM 706, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 16
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; service required in reach-in cooler; store toxics separate and below food; thermometer needed in reach-in cooler; chemical test strips needed for three-compartment sink sanitizer solution; self-closure needed on restroom door and entry door; all scoops must have handles; personal items should be stored separate from food prep area; certified food manager must be on-site at all times; repair damaged ramp outside.
