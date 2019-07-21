The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between July 11-16.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Little Britches Preschool, 216 E. Spruce St., Huntington
Date of inspection: July 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Another Pumpkin Patch, 202 S. Gibson St., Huntington
Date of inspection: July 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Dishware and utensils should be dried on non-absorbent surface.
IHOP, 4400 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; utensils in-use must be stored 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above or under time control.
Kids Inc., 2960 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
La Michoacana (Deli), 416 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: All scoops must have handles; store scoop handle out of food; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; store food and dishware off floor; all employees must have food handler certification within 30 days of hire.
La Michoacana (Grocery/Produce), 416 Atkinson, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Self-closure needed on men’s restroom door; remove expired baby food from shelf; repair damaged ceiling tiles in dry storage and mop sink room; clean outside behind store near fence.
La Michoacana (Meat Market), 416 Atkinson, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Knives should be stored clean on rack; repair leak at hand sink.
La Michoacana (Bakery), 416 Atkinson, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Clean behind ice machine; scoops should be stored with handles out of food.
Brookshire Brothers No. 1 (Meat Market), 301 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Brookshire Brothers No. 1 (Bakery), 301 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Brookshire Brothers No. 1 (Grocery/Produce), 301 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; if using ice bath, completely submerge container in ice.
Brookshire Brothers No. 1 (Deli), 301 S. Chestnut St., Lufin
Date of inspection: July 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; toxics should be stored separate and/or below food containers.
Chambers Smokehouse, Angelina County
Date of inspection: July 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Eliminate flies.
On the Road, 3503 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Self closure required at every exit (back door, adjust restroom closures); chemical test strips required to properly test sanitizing solution.
Simple Simon’s, 6714 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Subway Hudson, 5772 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
