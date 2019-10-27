The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Oct. 22-24.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Daddy Donuts, 203 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 22
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 14
Reasons for demerits: Designated area required for personal items (cup, phones, keys, purse); must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; pan liners must be changed every time after use (do not reuse; observed used sheet still on trays and fresh kolaches to be baked); dispose food into the Dumpster (large pile of doughnuts outside the Dumpster); all employees must obtain food handler’s certificate within 30 days of hire; store wiping cloths clean and dry or in sanitizer (rag observed on counter touching kolache; no sanitizer buckets on-site); chemical test strips required.
———
Kovenant Kidz, 3811 state Highway 103 west, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 22
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: General clean of ceiling fan; clean microwave; single-service items shall be stored off of floor; clean floor behind deep freezer.
———
Hackney Primary, 708 Lubbock, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 23
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Herty Primary, 2804 Paul Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 23
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Gas and Go No. 1, 401 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 23
Purpose of inspection: Routine, Other
Number of demerits: 13
Reasons for demerits: Designated area required for personal items; raw meat observed in first bay of warewashing sink, no running water; chemical sanitation well over 200 ppm; all food contact surfaces must be properly washed, follow all steps; paper towels required at all designated hand sink reachable; food manager required on-site at all times; all employees must obtain food handler card within 30 days of hire; store wiping cloths clean and dry or in sanitizing solution; clean vent hood (professional cleaning required); general clean of display shelves needed (clean under display shelves; repair damaged wall by back hand sink; seal bare wood with gloss paint); remove excess ice in ice cream cooler.
———
Taqueria Mi Tierra Jalisco, 200 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 23
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Repair leak at maketable (condensation observed in the hollow with food); food-grade containers required (food stored in grocery sacks); probe thermometers required to properly check temps; display health permit and food manager card for public view.
———
Salvation Army, 410 S. Third St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 24
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Replace water damaged ceiling tiles; clean AC vent and ceiling tiles.
