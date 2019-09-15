The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Sept. 9-11.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Which Wich, 4505 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Five Guys Burgers, 4505 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: All employees must obtain food handlers card within 30 days of hire; repair missing door latch on walk-in cooler; misuse of hand sink (observed by two employees, paper towel was not used to turn off the water).
Burger King, 2402 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: Increase pest control until eliminated; damaged screen at reach-in freezer; repair floor tiles unsecure at dry storage doorway; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature (ice cream machine placed out of order for maintenance); clean container of ice scoop; clean dispenser at frozen machine in lobby; exit emergency light damaged/missing, needs repair.
Bodacious BBQ, 521 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 10
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Taco Bueno, 2408 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 10
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored in designated area; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; repair/replace damaged food container/lid; ceiling tiles shall be in good condition (repair tiles in lobby).
Angelina College Great Western Dining, 3500 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 19
Reasons for demerits: Increase pest control until eliminated; general clean of floors; store food off of floor in walk-in freezer; eggs shall be stored below ready-to-eat food; date exceeds seven day hold time (use-by date needed or written policy on expiration of food posted); do not prop exit door open to outside; toxic items shall be stored separate from single-service items; single-service items shall be stored off of floor; personal drinks shall be stored in closed receptacle in designated area (lid needed); misuse at hand sink (do not store cleaning supplies in basin); must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; repair damaged floor tiles near dishwasher; all employees must have food handler card within 30 days of hire.
Tacos Mexico, 575 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Sept. 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 10
Reasons for demerits: Raw foods must be stored properly in the walk-in cooler; do not stack chip trays; move stored food off the floor; designated area required for personal items; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer; condensation observed in cold make table by grill; remove all cardboard not allowed; dishes must be air dried, remove absorbent cloths; keep separate of clean and dirty dishes; fill scoops must have a handle, remove portion control cups from spices; hand sinks must be accessible at all times (move shelf), trash can must be next to it as well; no paper towels in employee restroom; lid required on trash can; chemical test strips required; soap, paper towels, reminder and trash can needed at hand sink (only to be used for hand washing).
