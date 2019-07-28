The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between July 18-23.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Big’s No. 3820, 2400 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 8
Reasons for demerits: Increase pest control (remove dead roaches; general clean of fountain station required; provide proof); clean fountain machine dispenser, close until cleaned; paper towels required at every hand sink designated for handwashing; store single-service items six inches off the floor; general clean of shelving in walk-in cooler; clean ice machine.
———
Friends of Ellen Trout, 402 Zoo Circle, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 22
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Clean ice machine (black/pink slime observed); hot water at three-bay sink must reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit (recorded at 82; only serve prepackaged food until 110 degrees Fahrenheit water on site); general clean of ceiling tiles needed.
———
Grandough, 1705 Feagin Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 23
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Big’s No. 3812, 4609 state Highway 103 east, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 23
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Cotton Patch, 3207 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 23
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; clean ice machine dispenser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.