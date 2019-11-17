The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Nov. 1-8.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Safari Kidz Academy, 539 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 1
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Date marking needed on food in cooler/freezer; soap needed at hand sink.
Hudson High School, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored in designated area separate and below food prep.
Hudson Middle School, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored separate and below food prep/storage area in designated area; repair chipping paint near venthood; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
Lufkin Head Start, 2208 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Burger King No. 2151, 209 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged ceiling tiles in kitchen/lobby; repair damaged floor tiles behind soda fountain rack; repair walk-in cooler door ledge; repair leak at walk-in cooler; repair door at walk-in freezer (door must be smooth, easily cleanable, non-absorbent at bottom).
Lufkin High School, 309 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Jack in the Box, 1902 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 10
Reasons for demerits: Personal eating prohibited in food prep area; cardboard shall not be used below grease or dishware storage; clean microwave; clean fountain drink nozzle; clean window corners in dining; paper towels needed at men’s restroom hand sink; waste receptacle stored outside must have lid; clean floor drains near three-compartment sink.
Huntington Middle School, 908 N. Fifth St., Huntington
Date of inspection: Nov. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored in separate designated area from food prep/storage.
