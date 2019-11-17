The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Nov. 1-8.

The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.

Safari Kidz Academy, 539 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Nov. 1

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 4

Reasons for demerits: Date marking needed on food in cooler/freezer; soap needed at hand sink.

Hudson High School, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Nov. 5

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 1

Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored in designated area separate and below food prep.

Hudson Middle School, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Nov. 5

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 4

Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored separate and below food prep/storage area in designated area; repair chipping paint near venthood; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.

Lufkin Head Start, 2208 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Nov. 5

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

Burger King No. 2151, 209 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Nov. 5

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 2

Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged ceiling tiles in kitchen/lobby; repair damaged floor tiles behind soda fountain rack; repair walk-in cooler door ledge; repair leak at walk-in cooler; repair door at walk-in freezer (door must be smooth, easily cleanable, non-absorbent at bottom).

Lufkin High School, 309 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Nov. 7

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

Jack in the Box, 1902 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Nov. 7

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 10

Reasons for demerits: Personal eating prohibited in food prep area; cardboard shall not be used below grease or dishware storage; clean microwave; clean fountain drink nozzle; clean window corners in dining; paper towels needed at men’s restroom hand sink; waste receptacle stored outside must have lid; clean floor drains near three-compartment sink.

Huntington Middle School, 908 N. Fifth St., Huntington

Date of inspection: Nov. 8

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 1

Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored in separate designated area from food prep/storage.

Tags

Recommended for you