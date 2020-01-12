The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Jan. 6-9.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Noah’s Ark, 1500 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Pine Tree Preschool, 1407 Tulane Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Chicken Express, 3711 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 8
Reasons for demerits: Label needed on bulk item container of contents; wiping cloths shall be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution; store food at least 6 inches off floor; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature.
———
Fiesta Mexicana, 206 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Paper towels needed at handsink; raw food shall be stored separate and below ready-to-eat food; food grade-wrapper needed in deep freezer (remove grocery bags).
———
Popeye’s, 106 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Store scoop handle out of food.
———
McDonald’s, 110 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Catfish King, 806 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Store food at least 6 inches off floor; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature (monitor/maintenance reach-in cooler).
———
Luckett’s Hole in One, 4306 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Neches House, 406 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Herradura’s, 3049 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Clean can opener; store raw food separate and/or below produce; store food at least 6 inches off floor in walk-in cooler.
———
Kids Inc., 2960 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Sonic No. 1, 417 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
McDonald’s No. 30571, 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Repair leak at walk-in freezer (ice observed).
