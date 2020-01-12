The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Jan. 6-9.

The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.

———

Noah’s Ark, 1500 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 6

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Pine Tree Preschool, 1407 Tulane Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 6

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Chicken Express, 3711 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 6

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 8

Reasons for demerits: Label needed on bulk item container of contents; wiping cloths shall be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution; store food at least 6 inches off floor; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature.

———

Fiesta Mexicana, 206 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 7

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 5

Reasons for demerits: Paper towels needed at handsink; raw food shall be stored separate and below ready-to-eat food; food grade-wrapper needed in deep freezer (remove grocery bags).

———

Popeye’s, 106 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 7

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 1

Reasons for demerits: Store scoop handle out of food.

———

McDonald’s, 110 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 7

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Catfish King, 806 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 7

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 6

Reasons for demerits: Store food at least 6 inches off floor; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature (monitor/maintenance reach-in cooler).

———

Luckett’s Hole in One, 4306 S. First St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 8

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Neches House, 406 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 8

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Herradura’s, 3049 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 8

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 6

Reasons for demerits: Clean can opener; store raw food separate and/or below produce; store food at least 6 inches off floor in walk-in cooler.

———

Kids Inc., 2960 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 8

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Sonic No. 1, 417 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 9

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

McDonald’s No. 30571, 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 9

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 1

Reasons for demerits: Repair leak at walk-in freezer (ice observed).

Tags

Recommended for you