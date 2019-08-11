The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Aug. 1-6.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Wendy’s, 2212 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 1
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Food storage date exceeds seven-day hold time; paper towels needed at hand sink; post certified food manager and health permits in conspicuous public view.
Lone Star Charlie’s, 1910 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 1
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged baseboard tile below dishwasher.
West Loop Chevron, 904 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 1
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Facility repairs needed (replace missing or water-damaged ceiling tiles in prep room, must be non-absorbent; damaged wall behind mop sink and ice machine; water-damaged cabinets at fountain station; self-closure required on men’s restroom door; AC vents leaking in prep area; general clean to remove dust build-up in walk-in cooler and prep area; seal AC lines leading in under ice machine); all dishes must be properly washed (missing the sanitation step; more room is needed to properly wash dishes); clean ice machine.
Dee Dee Donut, 721 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Time is being used as temperature control (records are not being kept; no time/date stamps observed; no records on site for review); designated area required for personal items (drinks; personal food in coolers; personal drinks on prep tables; worship space must not be in prep area; medication; phone and keys); repair and clean ceiling and AC vents above filling station, ceiling in main prep area; clean fan covers in main prep area reach-in cooler; all employees must obtain food cards within 30 days of hire (renew certifications prior to expiration).
Angelina Brewing, 118 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Improper thawing (must be fully submerged under cool running water); increase pest control until eliminated; raw eggs should be stored below ready-to-eat food; if stacking containers, protective covering lid required; personal items should be stored separate from single-service items.
Super S Grocery, 702 Southwood Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 17
Reasons for demerits: General clean needed (back storage room; under equipment; shelves in main area; reach-in cooler; monster cooler; corners of floors); replace filter to fountain machine (very built-up); raw foods (bacon and eggs) must be stored below read-to-eat food; repairs required (replace damaged ceiling tiles; no bare wood, seal with high-gloss paint; repair damaged sheet rock at restroom; high-gloss paint needed at back storage ceiling, must be clean to sight and touch; bathroom floor tiles): designated area required for personal items (dishes; mouthwash by warewashing sink; label “personal”; reach-in cooler back room); remove expired food (discard two packages of bacon, cereal, can goods and dry beans); clean ice machine (black/pink/orange substance observed, do not use until follow-up visit made); chemicals must be stored below food items (move antifreeze oil, brake fluid and lighter fluid).
Church’s Chicken, 101 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 13
Reasons for demerits: Increase pest control until eliminated (remove fly swatter from food storage area); keep personal items separate from food prep area; misuse of hand sink (do not pour ice/drinks in hand sink in front area; hand sink for handwashing only); paper towels needed at restroom; repair hand sink at front prep area; clean fountain drink machine nozzles; clean drive-thru window tracks; clean walk-in cooler fan covers and inside door (must be easily cleanable and smooth at door); clean ice machine dispenser; faceplate needed on electrical outlet in dining area; post health permit and certified food manager in public view; must use disposable towel to turn off hand sink after washing hands.
La Unica Express, 200 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: Repair leak at three-compartment sink; chemical test strips needed for sanitizer solution; store food off of floor; must maintain proper cold hold temperature.
