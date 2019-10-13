The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Oct. 4-9.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Pineywoods Community Academy, 602 S. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Diboll Jr. High, 403 Dennis St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Oct. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Willie G’s BBQ, 321 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 16
Reasons for demerits: Designated area required for personal items (move personal items on front line; designated area needed in coolers for personal food); wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer; store utensils clean; repair leak at walk-in coolers (ice observed on food); proper date marking required (no dates and expired dates observed); clean fountain drink nozzles (black build-up observed); raw food must be stored properly (keep food covered); repair leak at ceiling AC vents; clean shelves in walk-in cooler; general clean required (oven, fryer equipment, under equipment, corners by back door, sinks, microwave, walk-in cooler door); chemical test strips required.
Chick-fil-A Inc., 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Coston Elementary, 707 Trenton Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Texas Bible College, 3900 College Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: Repair chipping paint at venthood; repair condensation (excess) at reach-in coolers; increase pest control until eliminated (soiled boxes outside shall be stored in closed receptacle); must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
Diboll Primary, 113 Hendricks, Diboll
Date of inspection: Oct. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
H.G. Temple Elementary/Intermediate, 1301 Lumberjack Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Oct. 8
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Diboll High School, 1000 Lumberjack Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Oct. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
The Donut Palace, 603 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Oct. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Maintain records on-site for time as public health control (last record from April 2019); clean fan covers in Coca-Cola reach-in cooler.
