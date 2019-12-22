The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District from Dec. 4-16.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Ostioneria Mi Tierra, 1422 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 12
Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored in separate designated area; store dishware off of floor; store food off of floor at least six inches; clean can opener; toxic items shall be stored below and separate from food; store first aid kit separate and below single-service items; label bulk item container of contents.
———
Larkspur Skilled Nursing, 201 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Remove old labels from containers; store utensils clean; remove damaged utensils; clean can opener.
———
El Salto Jalisco, 308 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 19
Reasons for demerits: Food shall be stored protected with covering/lid; store mixer off of floor (dishware shall be stored off of floor); general clean of floors behind ice machine; clean grease trap container exterior; personal drinks shall be stored in separate designated area from food prep with lid and straw; store food in clean container/wrapper; increase sanitizer concentration at dishwashing machine; store chemicals/toxics separate and below food prep area; remove ice cream packaged items at front self-service freezer (TX DSHS Manufactures Permit required for self-service, packaged food; no labels observed); hot and cold faucet must function at women’s restroom hand sink.
———
Red Lobster, 1919 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Improper thawing (must be fully submerged under cool, running water); must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
———
Kennedy Health & Rehab, 504 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged ceiling in food prep area; repair leak at three-compartment sink faucet; increase pest control until eliminated; remove old labels on food containers.
———
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 205 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Hot water needed at hand sink; repair three-compartment sink faucet leak; repair leak at ice machine; repair damaged microwave near drive-thru; personal drinks shall be stored with lid and straw; certified food manager required on-site.
———
Dee Dee Donuts, 2213 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 14
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot- and cold-hold temperatures; protect food from contamination (do not reuse tray liners; cover food when stored; food-grade containers required; do not store food on napkins); hands must be properly washed (observed worker not use hot water or soap and washed hands for 10 seconds); must only wash hands at hand wash sink; probe thermometer required; chemical test strips required.
———
Confections, 117 W. Shepherd Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 9
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: General clean required (floors in the back, front reach-in coolers, AC; remove cobwebs, mixer and under equipment); store utensils clean and dry; probe thermometer required to monitor internal temperatures.
———
Choice Cut, 1006 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Newk’s, 2906 Brentwood Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Improper thawing (must fully submerge food under cool, running water at sink); store dishware off of floor; post certified food manager in public view; leak at hand sink near rear exit door; personal drinks shall be stored with lid in designated area; sanitizer step needed at dishwashing procedure.
———
Taco Bell No. 20018, 2214 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored separate from food prep area with lid and straw in designated area; must maintain hot water temperature at hand sinks and three-compartment sink.
———
Hunan Restaurant,1108 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Wiping cloth must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizing solutions (no buckets observed in prep room; do not use rags for plate/bowl storage); clean ice machine (black build-up observed inside; clean according to manufacturer instructions.
