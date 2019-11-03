The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Oct. 29-31.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Whataburger, 102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Kurth Primary, 521 York Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Lufkin Middle School, 900 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 30
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Rayburn Country Store, 7897 FM 2109, Huntington
Date of inspection: Oct. 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Dee Dee Donut No. 2, 300 Main St., Zavalla
Date of inspection: Oct. 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Proper thawing required (sausage stored in water of first bay of warewashing sink).
———
Star Food & Fuel, 461 Highway 69 south, Huntington
Date of inspection: Oct. 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 13
Reasons for demerits: Thermometers required in all hot/cold units (none at front display); probe thermometer required to properly check internal temperatures and monitor receiving temperatures; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; clean ice machine ice chute; move food away from ice in the walk-in cooler; cold water required at back hand sink; towel dispenser needed at all hand sinks; repair all damaged ceiling tiles; general clean of walk-in cooler needed.
———
Alex & Frenchy’s Bayou Grill, 4001 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine, field investigation
Number of demerits: 15
Reasons for demerits: Paper towels needed at handsink; paint/seal bare wood at shelving near cooler; raw food should be stored below ready-to-eat food; replace missing ceiling tiles in kitchen; mop sink chemicals obstruction, table obstructing mop sink; all scoops must have handles; buffet plate placard or sign for self-service bar; single-service items shall be stored protected from environmental/contamination/leaks; repair handsink; label bulk item containers; date marking needed in all food in reach-in coolers.
