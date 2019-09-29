The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Sept. 20-25.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Eastern Quality Vending, 1800 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 20
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 8
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged ceiling tiles (six) observed in prep area; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; repair damaged floor tile to smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; keep door closed at exit to outside (door shall not be propped open).
———
Jack In the Box, 1903 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 20
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 8
Reasons for demerits: Toxics shall be stored separate from food; clean ice scoop holder at ice machine; clean floor drain near reach-in cooler; clean fountain drink nozzle; repair damaged ceiling tiles in lobby; clean reach-in door ledge to walk-in cooler.
———
Diboll Delicias, 906 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Sept. 23
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 8
Reasons for demerits: Misuse of hand sink (hand sink for handwashing only; hand soap needed at hand sink); must wash, rinse and sanitize dishware (soap and sanitizer observed in single basin; three step process required); must wash hands before donning gloves.
———
Trout Primary, 1014 Allendale, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 24
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored in designated area separate from food prep area; dishwashing machine removed; two-compartment sink only installed (must have three-compartment sink to wash, rinse and sanitize dishes).
———
The Donut Palace, 1501 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 24
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Crown Colony (Grill), 900 Crown Colony, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 24
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature.
———
Crown Colony (main kitchen), 900 Crown Colony, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 24
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored separate from food prep area; clean can opener; clean mixer equipment; clean vent at ceiling in dry storage room; repair damaged wall at dry storage room; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
———
Southland Rehab, 501 N. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged floor tiles; replace missing ceiling tile at dishwashing machine; clean ice machine; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
———
Central Junior High/High School, 7622 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored in designated area separate from food prep; increase sanitizer concentration at three-compartment sink.
———
Garrett Primary, 507 Kurth, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Zesty Burger, 400 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; misuse of hand sink (thawing food removed); paper towels required at hand sink; designated area needed for personal items; approved thawing required.
