The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Sept. 20-25.

The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.

Eastern Quality Vending, 1800 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 20

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 8

Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged ceiling tiles (six) observed in prep area; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; repair damaged floor tile to smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; keep door closed at exit to outside (door shall not be propped open).

———

Jack In the Box, 1903 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 20

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 8

Reasons for demerits: Toxics shall be stored separate from food; clean ice scoop holder at ice machine; clean floor drain near reach-in cooler; clean fountain drink nozzle; repair damaged ceiling tiles in lobby; clean reach-in door ledge to walk-in cooler.

———

Diboll Delicias, 906 N. Temple Drive, Diboll

Date of inspection: Sept. 23

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 8

Reasons for demerits: Misuse of hand sink (hand sink for handwashing only; hand soap needed at hand sink); must wash, rinse and sanitize dishware (soap and sanitizer observed in single basin; three step process required); must wash hands before donning gloves.

———

Trout Primary, 1014 Allendale, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 24

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 3

Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored in designated area separate from food prep area; dishwashing machine removed; two-compartment sink only installed (must have three-compartment sink to wash, rinse and sanitize dishes).

———

The Donut Palace, 1501 S. First St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 24

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Crown Colony (Grill), 900 Crown Colony, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 24

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 6

Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature.

———

Crown Colony (main kitchen), 900 Crown Colony, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 24

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 9

Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored separate from food prep area; clean can opener; clean mixer equipment; clean vent at ceiling in dry storage room; repair damaged wall at dry storage room; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.

———

Southland Rehab, 501 N. Medford Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 7

Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged floor tiles; replace missing ceiling tile at dishwashing machine; clean ice machine; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.

———

Central Junior High/High School, 7622 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 4

Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks shall be stored in designated area separate from food prep; increase sanitizer concentration at three-compartment sink.

———

Garrett Primary, 507 Kurth, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

Zesty Burger, 400 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Sept. 25

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 7

Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; misuse of hand sink (thawing food removed); paper towels required at hand sink; designated area needed for personal items; approved thawing required.