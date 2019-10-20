The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Oct. 10-16.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Wal-Mart (Grocery/Produce), 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 10
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Clean excess ice at ice cream walk-in freezer; maintenance walk-in freezer unit.
Wal-Mart (Deli), 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 10
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Paper towels needed at handsink.
Brookhollow Elementary, 915 Virgil Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
