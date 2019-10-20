The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Oct. 10-16.

The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.

Wal-Mart (Grocery/Produce), 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Oct. 10

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 1

Reasons for demerits: Clean excess ice at ice cream walk-in freezer; maintenance walk-in freezer unit.

Wal-Mart (Deli), 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Oct. 10

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 2

Reasons for demerits: Paper towels needed at handsink.

Brookhollow Elementary, 915 Virgil Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Oct. 16

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0