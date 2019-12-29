The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District from Dec. 16-20
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Little Caesar’s, 107 N. Chestnut, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Increase pest control (several gnats observed); designated area required for personal items; store utensils dry (water observed in storage containers).
Mom’s Diner, 420 W. Frank, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 17
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Raw food separation required (do not prepare ready-to-eat food and raw food at the same time on the same surface; store raw chicken below raw beef; all food must have a protective covering when stored in walk-in cooler); beard and hair restraints required; clean can opener; store utensils dry in a clean container (build-up observed in the bottom).
Cracker Barrel No. 622, 2302 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Raw food must be stored properly (in reach-in cooler by walk-in cooler, raw chicken above ready-to-eat ham; walk-in cooler raw chicken stored with raw beef on same shelf; reach-in cooler on prep line raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat ham); time stamps must be stored out of the food (stamp observed inside container touching raw egg).
Lone Star Charlie’s, 1910 E. Denman, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 20
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 15
Reasons for demerits: Raw foods must be stored properly; protective covering required; no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food (barrier required); improper handwashing observed (must utilize disposable towels to turn off water); do not use sink for storage (warewashing wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer); no sanitation observed in dish washer (verified with chemical test strip); sanitation in sanitizer buckets greater than 200 ppm); remove old labels when warewashing; all employees must have FHC within 30 days of hire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.