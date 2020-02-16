The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Feb. 6-12.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Eagles Nest, 594 Main St., Zavalla
Date of inspection: Feb. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Improper thawing (must fully submerge food under cool running water); chemical test strips needed; store ready-to-eat food separate and/or above raw food; replace damaged ceiling tiles (to non-pitted, smooth, easily cleanable) in food prep area.
Lucky’s No. 2, 3385 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 14
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; packaged food must be labeled; food must be from an approved source; CFM required on-site at all times; designated area required for personal items; remove old labels when cleaning dishes; lid required on the trash can in the ladies’ room.
On the Road No. 110, 1580 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Feb. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Store single-service items 6 inches off the floor; store utensils on a clean surface; misuse of handsink (do not use for storage); all employees must obtain a food handlers certificate within 30 days of hire.
Big’s No. 3807, 1910 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Food should be protected during storage; repairs required; keep food covered.
BB Express, No. 3, 6925 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: Clean knife rack; general clean of fryer equipment and floor; do not stack food containers without protective covering; store food off floor in walk-in freezer; clean floor at dry storage room; increase pest control until eliminated; repair damaged wall at door into deli; must maintain proper hot-hold temperatures.
Great Western Dining, Angelina College, 3500 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 12
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Decrease sanitizer concentration at dishwashing machine; single-service items should be stored off floor; repair chipping paint near handwashing and pre-wash sink.
