The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Aug. 21-22.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Mi Sazon, 2105 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 22
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Little Mexico, 1005 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 21
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 26
Reasons for demerits: Food shall be protected during storage (if stacking containers, protective lid/covering needed; food shall be stored in food grade containers); misuse of hand sink (hand sink to be used for handwashing only); thermometer needed in reach-in cooler; floor drain back-up observed; must use disposable towel to turn off hand sink after washing hands; clean floor behind stove; excess ice observed on glasses in walk-in freezer; ice scoop shall be stored on clean surface; repair damaged ceiling tiles; repair damaged floor tiles; food contact surfaces shall be maintained, clean to sight and touch; knives with food debris observed on rack; date marking not observed on reach-in cooler food containers (label and date food if held over 24 hours); personal drinks shall be stored in separate designated area away from food prep area in closed container; must maintain proper cold hold temperature; wiping cloths shall be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution.
