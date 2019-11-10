The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Nov. 4-6.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Sonic Drive-In, 512 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Nov. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Condensation at bottom of make table/reach-in cooler; improper thawing (must have running water if fully submerged in sink); general clean of top of equipment near heat warmer shelf bulbs; clean can opener holder; clean fans near equipment and counters.
———
Big’s No. 3850, 3019 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Repair all water-damaged ceiling tiles.
———
Great American Cookie, 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 14
Reasons for demerits: Food manager required on-site at all times; all employees must obtain FHC within 30 days of hire; towel dispenser needed for paper towels at all hand sinks; chemical test strips required; employee health policy required; post valid manager card with health permit; repair damaged cabinet (water stained at Coca-Cola); repair wall by walk-in cooler (hole); repair any damaged or missing covings; repair damaged corners in prep room; replace any damaged floor tiles; replace missing ceiling tiles; general clean along baseboards needed.
———
Biscuit Eater Bakery, 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Marco’s Pizza, 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Little Caesar’s, 1034 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: General clean of walls by warewashing sink needed; repair missing coving; paint restroom door or clean); store utensils clean; remove any damaged containers; if unable to remove build-up on pans, discard and replace.
———
The White Peacock & Olive Oil, 112 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
La Familia Mexican, 919 Ellis Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Clean fountain machine dispensers; designated area required for personal items; store wiping cloths clean and dry or in sanitizer; chemical test strips required for testing sanitizer.
———
The Juzi Spot, 207 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Pizza Hut No. 2712, 4505 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged wall corner by hand sink; general clean of ceiling tiles/AC vents needed; clean green dryer/storage racks; all employees must have FHC within 30 days of hire.
———
Papa’s Pit & More, 501 N. Main St., Huntington
Date of inspection: Nov. 6
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.