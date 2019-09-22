The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Sept. 11-19.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Great Western Dining @ AC Starbucks, 3500 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 8
Reasons for demerits: Store food off of floor; soap, paper towels needed at hand sink; thermometers needed in reach-in cooler and freezer; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
Manhattan, 107 W. Lufkin, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Increase pest control until eliminated; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
Lindo Mexico, 305 S. Timberland, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine, Other
Number of demerits: 14
Reasons for demerits: Clean can opener; store food off of floor in walk-in freezer; raw eggs should be stored separate from produce in walk-in cooler; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; paper towels needed at all handsinks; store personal drinks separate from food prep area; wiping cloths should be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution.
Applebee’s, 4609 S. Medford, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Repair leak at hand sink; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; repair damaged floor tiles in walk-in cooler; wiping cloths shall be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution.
Hudson Donut, 6702 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Time is being used as a public health control (procedures in place, but records must be maintained daily, last record available 5/1/19); repair damaged ceiling tiles (restroom) and clean dirty tiles in food prep; replace any damaged or missing floor tiles.
Salvation Army Daycare, 305 Shands Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 10
Reasons for demerits: General clean needed inside reach-in cooler bottom shelf and racks; chemical and heat test strips required; trash can required by the handwashing sink; clean ice scoop (black/pink build-up observed on the handle); repaint or replace rusted AC vent above stove; designated area required for personal items (do not use food prep surface for personal item storage); increase water pressure at three-compartment sink.
Arely’s Cakes & Arrangements, 611 S. Chestnut, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Food contact surfaces must be properly washed, rinsed, sanitized and air dried (manager and staff on-site unable to demonstrate proper sanitation, only washing and sanitizing and mixing sanitizer 3-to-1); chemical test strips required for testing of sanitizer.
El Gallo Jr., 701 S. Timberland, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 19
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Diboll Depot No. 7, 1605 N. Temple Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 19
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Marble Slab, 1817 Tulane Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 19
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Repair leak in blast chiller (ice observed on fan cover); repair damaged hinges on both front displays; repair damaged window ledge/wall in front prep area; repair leak at ware washing sink; increase weather strip at rear exit/restroom; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; all employees must obtain food handlers card within 30 days of hire.
