The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Jan. 13-16.

The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.

Another Pumpkin Patch, 202 S. Gibson St., Huntington

Date of inspection: Jan. 13

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 2

Reasons for demerits: Probe thermometer required for monitoring internal temperatures and receiving temperatures.

Little Britches, 216 E. Spruce St., Huntington

Date of inspection: Jan. 13

Purpose of inspection: Purpose

Number of demerits: 0

Frutilandia, 604 Ellis Ave., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 13

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 5

Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks should be stored separate from food prep area; must wash hands between tasks; use paper towel to turn off handsink after washing hands.

Whataburger No. 979, 103 N. Brentwood Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 13

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

Brookshire Brothers No. 1 (Deli), 301 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 14

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 3

Reasons for demerits: Store raw foods below pre-cooked food.

Lufkin BBQ, 203 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan.14

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 5

Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature (use shallow pans/approved cooling methods at walk-in cooler); date all food in walk-in cooler (use-by/prep-by dates).

Shali’s Indian Kitchen, Angelina County (mobile unit)

Date of inspection: Jan. 14

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

M&B Food Store, 708 Raguet St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 14

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 3

Reasons for demerits: All employees must obtain food handler’s certificate within 30 days of hire; general clean of window ledge at front needed; clean fan covers/ceiling in walk-in cooler; clean under shelves in walk-in cooler.

Buck’s Cup of Joe, 2584 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 16

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

Tags

Recommended for you