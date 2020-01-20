The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Jan. 13-16.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Another Pumpkin Patch, 202 S. Gibson St., Huntington
Date of inspection: Jan. 13
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Probe thermometer required for monitoring internal temperatures and receiving temperatures.
Little Britches, 216 E. Spruce St., Huntington
Date of inspection: Jan. 13
Purpose of inspection: Purpose
Number of demerits: 0
Frutilandia, 604 Ellis Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 13
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Personal drinks should be stored separate from food prep area; must wash hands between tasks; use paper towel to turn off handsink after washing hands.
Whataburger No. 979, 103 N. Brentwood Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 13
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Brookshire Brothers No. 1 (Deli), 301 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Store raw foods below pre-cooked food.
Lufkin BBQ, 203 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan.14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature (use shallow pans/approved cooling methods at walk-in cooler); date all food in walk-in cooler (use-by/prep-by dates).
Shali’s Indian Kitchen, Angelina County (mobile unit)
Date of inspection: Jan. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
M&B Food Store, 708 Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: All employees must obtain food handler’s certificate within 30 days of hire; general clean of window ledge at front needed; clean fan covers/ceiling in walk-in cooler; clean under shelves in walk-in cooler.
Buck’s Cup of Joe, 2584 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 16
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
