The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Page’n Cajun, 6188 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 29
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Tacos Mexico Inc., 575 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Jan. 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 14
Reasons for demerits: Misuse of handsink; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; wiping cloths should be stored in sanitizer solution or clean and dry; chemical test strips needed for sanitizer solution; manufacturer’s license needed for packaged food in self-service area (post manager “CFM” in public view); paper towels needed at handsink; all scoops must have handles; store all dishware off of floor; store food off of floor.
Oceans Behavioral Hospital, 302 Gobblers Knob, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Store food off of floor in freezer; store single-service items off of floor.
Bodacious BBQ, 521 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 3
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperature.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 4402 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 10
Reasons for demerits: Food manager must be knowledgeable on priority items (food manager was unable to state cold/hot/reheat temperatures; wasn’t knowledgeable on monitoring temperatures; unable to confirm knowledge on employee health); probe thermometer required to properly monitor internal temperatures; chemical test strips required to monitor chemical sanitation; paper towels required at handsink (food manager states none were available for 2-3 weeks; they were unable to open the machine); designated area needed for personal items; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer; do not dry dishes (must allow them to air dry; remove soiled rags on drying racks); post health permit and CFM for public view.
Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Food manager required on-site at all times; misuse of the handsink (do not use to dispose of ice); designated area required for personal items.
Courtyard Marriott, 2130 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 8
Reasons for demerits: Sanitation strips needed (strips on-site expired in 2017); heat strips needed if utilizing heat sanitation; hot water sanitation not maintained; all employees must obtain FHC within 30 days of hire; store single-service items in the same direction; designated area required for personal items; reviewed employee health; bodily fluid clean up kit and policy needed.
The Learning Station, 1401 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Kid’s Depot, 1001 Renfro Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 5
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
