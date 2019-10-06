The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Taco Casa, 1517 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored separate from food prep area.
Dunbar Primary, 1806 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Cici’s Pizza, 3053 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: Time control unit not observed on pizza racks; condensation/excess water at walk-in cooler; designate personal item storage area separate from food prep/storage area; increase sanitizer concentration at dishwasher; clean mixer equipment; seal gap to outside at rear exit door (must be well-sealed, tight fitting to outside); repair wall/door sweep at walk-in cooler (must be smooth, easily cleanable, non-absorbent).
Bright Beginnings, 1825 Sayers St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 30
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Improper thawing (must have cool running water if submerging food in sink for thawing in water).
Restoration Bistro, 210 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 30
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 1
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Chili’s Bar & Grill, 4115 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 1
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Store chip containers off of floor at least six inches; chip scoop shall be stored in clean container, rack, surface.
Tokyo Japanese Seafood and Steakhouse, 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 2
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
PineCrest, 1302 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 2
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Raw food shall be stored on separate shelf and below produce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.