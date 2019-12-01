The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Nov. 20-26.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Ray’s Drive-In, 420 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 20
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Store utensils handle up; all scoops must be stored on a clean surface or designated spot to protect from contamination; store utensils clean; QT test strips required to properly test sanitizing solution.
