The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Mexico Express, 1603 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine, complaint
Number of demerits: 17
Reasons for demerits: Raw eggs shall be stored separate and/or below ready-to-eat food; do not store produce in convenience bags (must be food-grade wrapper/container); wiping cloths shall be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution; store knives clean on rack; store clean dishware on shelf separate from food debris (clean shelf and rewash, rinse and sanitize dishware at shelf below prep table); repair damaged ice machine door; general clean of floors; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature (increase ice at ice bath).
Castle Pines, 2414 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Clean juice spray nozzle dispenser; clean can opener; single-service items shall be stored off of floor.
Storybrook Hollow, 1407 N. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 2
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Big’s No. 3821, 701 S. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Dec. 2
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 17
Reasons for demerits: Replace any damaged ceiling tile (food prep, back storage hallway to restrooms); replace damaged/rusted ceiling vents; repair leak at front hand sink; clean fountain drink nozzles, F’real machine and creamer machine (build-up observed); wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizing solution; utensils must not be stored on towels; hands must be properly washed (observed staff using a cloth towel); chemical test strips required to properly test sanitizer; paper towels required to properly dry hands; keep dumpster lid closed; dispose of all trash into the dumpster; men’s restroom needs immediate attention (hang toilet paper dispenser; empty urinal); all employees must obtain food handlers certificate within 30 days of hire.
The Donut Spot, 307 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington
Date of inspection: Dec. 2
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 17
Reasons for demerits: Hands must be properly washed (observed one employee improper handwashing; observed another employee washed hands at warewashing); no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food (observed manager transfer kolaches with bare hands from one tray to another); must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; probe thermometer required to properly record internal temperatures; designated area required for personal items; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution; paper towels required at hand sinks; remove absorbent surfaces (cardboard boxes and newspaper being used).
Pizza Hut, 190 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Dec. 2
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Additional weather strips needed at rear exit (daylight observed under door); all employees must obtain food handlers certificate within 30 days of hire (5/24 in compliance).
Diboll Correctional Center, 1604 S. First St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Dec. 3
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
