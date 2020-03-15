The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District March 9-11.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Wing Stop No. 201, 4505 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 9
Purpose of inspection: Complaint; routine
Number of demerits: 8
Reasons for demerits: Personal items should be stored in designated area separate from food prep and storage areas; store utensils clean on rack; store food off of floor in walk-in freezer; store dishwasher off of floor; repair/clean rack above three-compartment sink (chipping paint at rack); food manager required on-site at all times.
———
Dollar General No. 6593, 6975 state Highway 94, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Family Dollar No. 32452, 5104 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Sno-Bros, 740 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Holy Smoke, 600 Finley Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Casa Ole, 2115 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Mop sink misuse (do not wash hands at designated mop sink; hand washing sinks for hand washing only; remove hand soap from mop sink); time control food containers time stamp must not exceed four-hour maximum hold time.
———
Logan’s Roadhouse, 4201 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged tiles at baseboard near dishwashing machine wall corner; clean ice scoop holder; leak at bar hand sink; clean hand sink drain at floor to allow proper drainage (observed debris build-up).
