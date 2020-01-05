The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District from Dec. 30.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Central Donut II, U.S. Highway 69, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 30
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Remove old labels from containers before or at washing.
