The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Jan. 21-22.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Tsubaki, 2301 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 21
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Excess ice in walk-in freezer (remove food with excess ice); store personal items in separate designated area from food prep.
———
Hudson Culinary, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 21
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Store single-service items off of floor.
———
China Hibachi, 736 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 21
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 18
Reasons for demerits: Store food in walk-in cooler with lid/protective covering if stacking containers; must maintain proper cold-hold temperatures; must maintain proper hot-hold temperatures; clean venthood; wiping cloths stored used outside, must be in closed receptacle; store raw chicken below raw shrimp; store raw eggs separate and/or below produce; all food employees must have food handler certification within 30 days of hire; increase ice at buffet cold-hold to food container rim level; clean ice machine; all scoops must have handles; label bulk item containers.
———
Brookshire Brothers No. 113 (Deli), 15284 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok
Date of inspection: Jan. 21
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperatures; paper towels needed at handsink.
———
Tacos Mexico No. 2, 701 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 21
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: Handwashing sink for handwashing only; store food off of floor; store food in food grade containers/wrappers (remove grocery/convenience store bags from direct food contact storage); store all dishware off of floor; must maintain proper hot-hold temperatures.
———
The Lollipop Shop, 1200 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 21
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
In the Stix, 299 Old Highway 69, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 22
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 6
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperatures; handwashing sink must function (no running water; do not wash hands at warewash sink; utilize paper towel to turn off the water); repair damaged floor under fryer.
