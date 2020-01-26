The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Jan. 21-22.

The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.

Tsubaki, 2301 S. First St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 21

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 4

Reasons for demerits: Excess ice in walk-in freezer (remove food with excess ice); store personal items in separate designated area from food prep.

———

Hudson Culinary, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 21

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 1

Reasons for demerits: Store single-service items off of floor.

———

China Hibachi, 736 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 21

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 18

Reasons for demerits: Store food in walk-in cooler with lid/protective covering if stacking containers; must maintain proper cold-hold temperatures; must maintain proper hot-hold temperatures; clean venthood; wiping cloths stored used outside, must be in closed receptacle; store raw chicken below raw shrimp; store raw eggs separate and/or below produce; all food employees must have food handler certification within 30 days of hire; increase ice at buffet cold-hold to food container rim level; clean ice machine; all scoops must have handles; label bulk item containers.

———

Brookshire Brothers No. 113 (Deli), 15284 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok

Date of inspection: Jan. 21

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 5

Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperatures; paper towels needed at handsink.

———

Tacos Mexico No. 2, 701 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 21

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 9

Reasons for demerits: Handwashing sink for handwashing only; store food off of floor; store food in food grade containers/wrappers (remove grocery/convenience store bags from direct food contact storage); store all dishware off of floor; must maintain proper hot-hold temperatures.

———

The Lollipop Shop, 1200 S. First St., Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 21

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

———

In the Stix, 299 Old Highway 69, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Jan. 22

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 6

Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperatures; handwashing sink must function (no running water; do not wash hands at warewash sink; utilize paper towel to turn off the water); repair damaged floor under fryer.

