The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Sept. 3-4.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4003 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 21
Reasons for demerits: Personal designated area needed for personal items separate from food prep/storage area (personal phone on prep table); toxics stored on same shelf as food and single-service items; ceiling tiles damaged; must maintain proper cold-hold temperature; scoop storage in chip equipment (should be stored out of food); raw eggs stored on same shelf as ready-to-eat produce; clean receptacle outside; lid needed on trash receptacle; must use disposable towel to turn off hand sink after washing hands; CFM required on-site at all times; ice should be protected during storage for consumption; Employee Health Policy needed.
McDonald’s, 1118 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Misuse of hand sink; increase pest control until eliminated; personal drinks should be stored in designated area.
Holiday Inn, 4404 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Probe thermometer required to check cooking/cooling temperatures; designated area required for personal items; post manager card by Health Permit.
Taqueria Y Pupuseria Antunez, 916 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 4
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 12
Reasons for demerits: Water must be readily available at all times (must turn a switch on for water pump); must maintain proper cold-hold temperature (utilize ice bath); all scoops must be stored handle up; increase pest control (roach observed on the wall; licensed company required monthly); general clean needed under counter/stove; probe thermometer required to record cooking/cooling/cold temperatures; chemical test strips required for sanitizing solution; keep most recent dump receipts on-site; repair floors and wall in commissary; label water inlet and keep closed when not in use; Employee Health Policy required.
Oceans Behavioral Hospital, 302 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 3
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Store food off of floor at least six inches; raw food should be stored separate and/or below single-service/use items; toxic items should be stored separate and/or below single-service/use items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.